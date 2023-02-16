Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an epic Super Bowl Championship Parade in Kansas City, Travis Kelce will keep the party going in New York City.

The Chiefs' superstar tight end is scheduled to appear as a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

Kelce has had a busy week.

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with a score of 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, he found time to record an emotional podcast with his brother and Super Bowl opponent, Jason Kelce.

He later celebrated his win with his teammates and thousands of fans during the victory parade on Wednesday.

Kelce's speeches and catchphrases are known to get the crowd cheering, you can watch him on Fallon at 10:35p.m. tonight KSHB 41.

