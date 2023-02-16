Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Travis Kelce on Fallon
KSHB
Travis Kelce on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Travis Kelce on Fallon
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 15:46:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an epic Super Bowl Championship Parade in Kansas City, Travis Kelce will keep the party going in New York City.

The Chiefs' superstar tight end is scheduled to appear as a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

Kelce has had a busy week.

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with a score of 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, he found time to record an emotional podcast with his brother and Super Bowl opponent, Jason Kelce.

He later celebrated his win with his teammates and thousands of fans during the victory parade on Wednesday.

Kelce's speeches and catchphrases are known to get the crowd cheering, you can watch him on Fallon at 10:35p.m. tonight KSHB 41.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.