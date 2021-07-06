Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill proposes to girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cheetah has found his match.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill announced on Instagram Monday that he is engaged.

His fiance, Lakeeta Vaccaro, shared a video of the elaborate engagement on Instagram, along with a photo of the stunning ring.

Hill had his partner pose for a photo with him and the background was revealed to be a light-up sign asking for her hand in marriage.

The pair celebrated the milestone with a personal fireworks show and the congratulations of loved ones.