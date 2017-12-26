KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A hot meal and a new pair of socks made a world of difference for hundreds of people in Kansas City, Missouri, on Christmas day. Volunteers at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church spent the holiday bringing clothes, water and fellowship to the needy.

“It's absolutely a surprise and, to me, it seems like a small miracle,” said Steven, a homeless man who didn’t want to share his last name.

Members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church loaded platters full of food into vans and filled a Uhaul trailer with socks. Volunteers set up tables to pass out the items at various locations throughout the city.

Steven made his way through a line of volunteers handing out items near the Greyhound Bus station.

“Your feet get cold out here, and more than one pair of socks is always good,” said Steven. “And they're handing out so many.”

The group handed out 4,000 pairs of socks, to be exact. Dennis Downing earns a living running the Railroad Sock Company, but never knew the impact one pair of socks can make until he teamed up with the church 12 years ago.

“The first year we did this it was probably the most humbling day of my life. It was amazing,” Downing said.

Now, Christmas isn’t complete without this tradition.

The event has grown to serve more than 500 people. But it remains rooted in the reason behind the holiday.

“We want to make sure that we show a Christmas spirit, a Christ-like spirit. That's why we go out,” explained Pastor John Modest Miles from Morning Star.

He said as long as there are people who need help, his church will continue to answer the call.

