Kansas City coffee shop owner explains how Proposition A could hurt small businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In November, Missourian's will vote on Proposition A, which would raise the state's minimum wage, as well as enforce paid sick leave.

If the vote were to pass, minimum wage would increase to $13.75 in 2025, and $15 in 2026.

In addition, employees would earn one hour of paid sick leave for ever 30 hours worked.

Mike Hastings is the co-owner of Anchor Island Coffee on 41st and Troost. Hastings is outspoken about his opposition to Prop A.

"To mandate that a business do something because it sounds good, that’s not a decision that should be made," Hastings said.

That doesn't mean Hastings doesn't value his employees. In fact, he wishes he could offer them more.

"I want to offer healthcare, but laws like this are making it harder to expand what we do offer as the total package," Hastings said.

Buddy Lahl is the CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association. The organization as a whole is also against this law.

"On the surface that sounds like yes, that sounds like a simple vote," Lahl said. "But when you dig down into the details, it’s very cumbersome for a small business to enact this type of legislation."

Lahl also mentioned how this would effect consumers.

"Basically, what you're voting in is an increase in your expenses, because the restaurants can't absorb those costs," Lahl said.

KSHB also spoke with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, who also want to see Proposition A not go through.

"This proposition is nine pages," said Kara Corches, intertim president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. "There is far more to this than even just raising the minimum wage."

Corches said there are a number of provisions that could be confusing for businesses.

"There's also a provision in there relating to opening up small businesses to lawsuits, and we don't want to see small businesses sued out of existence when they are the backbone of our economy," Corches said.

KSHB has talked to employers that are in favor of Proposition A, like Oddly Correct.

"The people who are here are the ones that are going to make things happen," said Mike Schroeder, owner of Oddly Correct. "So if they're not feeling stable or invested, the business isn't gonna go anywhere."

In a time where finding and keeping employees is hard, Hastings doesn't want to loose his employees to others stores, who may be able to pay more.

"We are paying above minimum wage, above what most of the coffee shops are paying right now, and we lose that competitive advantage," Hastings said.

He wants to keep the momentum that he worked so hard for, going.

