Kansas City community rallies to bring Halloween magic to 3-year-old with rare genetic condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, the Kansas City, Missouri, community is bringing some Halloween magic to a 3-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a rare and painful genetic condition.

Tucker Langford’s family is counting their blessings. They know exactly how precious time is, as doctors have told his mom, Chandler Langford, that the future is uncertain.

“They just told us to make memories,” Chandler said. “Because we don't know what tomorrow could bring for us.”

His parents and grandparents put their careers on hold to spend as much time as possible with Tucker.

“We're on limited time,” said his grandfather, Rick Langford.

Tucker was born on Christmas Eve with epidermolysis bullosa — a name as hard to pronounce as it is to live with.

“Any friction that he gets — putting on a shirt, if the shirt hits his head — will instantly cause a big blister and open wound,” Chandler said.

In addition to his skin condition, Tucker was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy on Sept. 12.

“The doctors said it could be weeks, it could be months. It just depends on how hard he's fighting, and right now, he's fighting like no other,” Chandler said.

He was sent home for hospice care on Oct. 6.

“It was hard for us to go through that, to see him that way,” Rick said.

To welcome him home, trucks, motorcycles, and even camels lined up in a parade for him. His mom says thousands of people showed up.

To lift spirits, his family is once again counting on the community.

“We're trying to make it special for him,” Rick said. “We're very blessed to be Kansas Citians.”

On Friday, they expect hundreds of people to stop by so Tucker can trick-or-treat without leaving home.

“We want them to see him, and him to see them,” Rick said.

“I don't think I could tell anyone thank you enough,” Chandler said. “We're making those memories, and the community coming together and supporting us is amazing.”

They say it will help Tucker in the long run.

“We're going to try to get some video, and we want some things that he can watch to help relieve his pain while we work on him,” Rick said.

Bringing color to his life — when they need it the most.

The family says Tucker will be by their front door at 5801 NE 43rd Terrace, in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. Tucker will be protected from the cold.

They hope to do the same on Saturday if he’s feeling well enough.

“He’s happy. We’re happy,” Rick said.

After Tucker gets “all the candy he wants,” the family hopes to donate what’s left.

