Kansas City community reacts to killing of Johnson County, Kansas, woman near Jewish Museum in D.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The shooting death of two staff members from the Israeli Embassy Wednesday night in Washington D.C. has left families grieving across the country, including in the Kansas City area.

D.C. police received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. EDT outside of the Jewish Museum. Police arrived and discovered two people had been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The American Jewish Committee identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky, and Johnson County, Kansas-native Sarah Milgrim. The pair were a couple.

The AJC released a statement Thursday morning describing Milgrim as a “warm and compassionate” emerging leader who was working to advance relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

“We are in shock and heartbroken as we attempt to process this immense tragedy,” the AJC statement read.

Milgrim grew up in Johnson County, Kansas, where she attended Shawnee Mission East High School.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Milgrim in a 2017 story when the school was investigating vandalism that included graffiti, swastikas and vulgar words on a building.

“It’s so ignorant that you would bring up a symbol like that, that would bring so much pain to people,” Milgrim, then a senior at the high school, said. “You know, I worry about going to my synagogue and now I have to worry about my safety at my school and that shouldn’t be a thing.”

After graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School, Milgrim enrolled at the University of Kansas.

A KU spokesperson said Milgrim graduated “with highest distinction” in the spring of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies and a minor in anthropology.

KU Hillel released a statement on social media Thursday.

"Sarah's bright spirit and passion for the Jewish community touched everyone fortunate enough to know her," the statement read. "During her time at KU Hillel, she exemplified the values we hold dear."

The organization said Milgram worked as an intern, traveled to Israel on Birthright and as a member of KU Hillel's Board of Directors.

"In the face of such hateful violence, we come together as a community to support one another and to honor Sarah's memory," KU Hillel said.

Leadership in the Kansas Senate released a statement Thursday condemning the killings.

"On behalf of the Kansas Senate, we strongly condemn the heinous attack on two Israeli diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., including a Kansan from Overland Park," the leaders said. "Let's be clear - this is antisemitic and anti-American terrorism that cannot be tolerated."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement on social media.

My heart goes out to the family of Sarah Milgrim, an Overland Park native and KU alumna, who was killed last evening along with her companion, in an antisemitic attack in our nation's capital.

People in our area know the pain of religious-based violence. We pray for its end.



People in our area know the pain of religious-based violence. We pray for its end. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 22, 2025

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II (D - 5th District, Kansas City) said the killings are "worthy of universal condemnation in the strongest possible terms."

The murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers, including one American, outside the Capital Jewish Museum is horrifying, intolerable, and worthy of universal condemnation in the strongest possible terms.

Antisemitism must be given no quarter in America—and we all must stand up to…



Antisemitism must be given no quarter in America—and we all must stand up to… https://t.co/8V8hok1czX — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) May 22, 2025

This is a developing story and may be updated. KSHB 41 News' Gary Brauer, Lauren Wolfe and Rae Daniels contributed reporting to this story.

