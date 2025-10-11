Kansas City community steps forward for cure to Type 1 diabetes at annual Breakthrough T1D Walk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of families and supporters are lacing up their shoes today for the annual Breakthrough T1D Walk at Liberty Memorial, raising awareness and funds for research aimed at curing Type 1 diabetes.

For many, this event is deeply personal.

Community steps forward for cure to Type 1 diabetes at Breakthrough T1D Walk

Marlo Martin, who has taken part in the walk for more than a decade, says it’s about far more than the steps. It’s about support, education, and hope.

"I have been involved with Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF, for the past 14 years,” she said. “My daughter was diagnosed with diabetes, and so I’ve done the walk. I think this is our 15th walk at least. It means a lot to everyone that comes out for our new families, our existing families, everyone affected by Type 1 diabetes."

Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), supports research, advocacy, and community outreach for those living with Type 1 diabetes.

This year’s walk aims to raise $450,000 to fund new treatments and move closer to a cure.

Martin said she’s already seen progress in the 14 years since her daughter’s diagnosis.

“We have so many more treatments on the market, and it makes for better management — so you’re healthier for when that cure comes.”

All proceeds raised at the walk go towards clinical research at the University of Kansas Medical Center and Children's Mercy Hospital.

If you were not able to make it to the walk, you can still take part in helping the organization. Check out their website for ways to help.

