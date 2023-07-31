Kansas City considers dedicated streetcar lanes, lower speed limits on Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The work over the last couple years to bring the KC Streetcar south to the University of Missouri - Kansas City campus may have had a spin-off benefit beyond just expanding the streetcar line.

In the midst of various road closures and lane detours, Main Street, which serves home of the expanded service, survived.

That’s prompted Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilmember Eric Bunch to introduce legislation that would call for “transit exclusive lanes” to be incorporated into the streetcar extension Pershing Road and W. 51st Street.

“Having gone two years without a normal Main Street and likely to go two more, why not explore making the streetcar lanes from 27th on just dedicated to the streetcars and allow the calmer Main we all now know to continue,” Lucas tweeted on July 12.

The legislation would also outline the City Council’s support for a 30 miles per hour speed limit.

The item is set for initial discussion at the council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“Safer routes for all are key to a safer city,” Lucas said. “This will make for a better experience for all living, working and traversing in our city.”

