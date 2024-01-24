Kansas City considers demolition of KCI Terminals B, C

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next month, Kansas City, Missouri, council members will consider a $17-million proposal to demolish terminals B and C at the Kansas City International Airport.

The terminals have been empty since the new single-terminal building opened in February 2022 on the site of Terminal A.

A city Transportation, Infrastructure and Operation Committee reviewed the proposal Wednesday. They advanced the proposal to the first council meeting of February.

The airport would keep the parking garages connected to each terminal under the proposal. Terminal B’s garage would become employee parking for employees at the new terminal.

KCI will use the area around the terminals — known as the apron — as parking for aircraft and as a location to deice airplanes.

In the past year, KCI held three auctions to sell equipment from the old terminals. Those sales netted the city $112,986.

Spirtas Wrecking gave the city the lowest bid on the demolition at $17,477,400.

A leader from the company told the committee Wednesday it would take about nine or 10 months to complete the project. Work could begin the same month the council approves the project.

Spirtas estimates it could recycle 90 percent of the concrete from the terminals to fill in and level the site. It would also recycle most of the metal in the buildings.

