Kansas City consumers could feel pain of drought through price of groceries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a drought impacts farmers in parts of the West, including Kansas, it could soon drive up the costs of groceries.

Consumers are already feeling the pinch from the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Now, rotten crops and uncertainty over what to plant could add to the cost of rising food prices.

Dr. Sirisha Naidu is a professor of economics at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

She explained to the KSHB 41 I-Team how costs of things like wheat and corn play a role in the cost of other foods.

"If those crops are not being provided efficiently at low costs, it means that it’s going to cost people who are rearing cattle a lot more to spend on feed," Naidu said.

Those increased costs to farmers are then passed along to consumers on purchases like meat.

Naidu said the past year's climate been particularly tough this past year.

"This has been a devastating year in Europe, apparently the worst in 35 years," Naidu said. "But in the US, apparently large portions of the West are suffering from drought- even in Missouri and Kansas not having completely escaped."

Reggie Babb's lived in the Kansas City area for 12 years. He's done most of his grocery shopping at the Price Chopper in Brookside.

Babb said he noticed prices on food going up in December.

"Meat, eggs, a whole bunch of stuff going up it’s just outrageous," Babb said. "Cereal costs as much as meat now. It’s just outrageous but you gotta eat."

Another resident of the Brookside area, Amy Shoemaker, said she and her wife, who are both gig workers, have had to tighten up their budget. Now, the threat of an additional cost increase from the drought only amplifies the economic hardships so many families are facing.

"Everything has changed in the past couple years with how our family manages money," Shoemaker said. "It’s an absolute crisis."

And, while costs of goods continue to rise, Shoemaker points out one thing that's remained the same.

"Our wages aren’t going up; We’re making the same amount we were two and three years ago," Shoemaker said. "You can't thrive."

Naidu said the rising costs of food can be summed up with "the three 'C's."

Conflict-like in Ukraine.

Climate change.

And, COVID.

"We do have in our tool kit the ability to tackle these problem," Naidu said.

Tackling climate change, ensuring everyone has access to food and increasing living wages could all help offset the increasing costs.

In the meantime, shoppers like Babb are becoming more savvy.

"You have to be on a budget," Babb said. "I even clip coupons, so I mean, you gotta do what you gotta do."

