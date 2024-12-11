Kansas City continues progress toward building park over south loop in downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans to build a park over Interstate 670 in the South Loop of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, took several steps forward this month.

Kansas City leaders selected Clarkson Construction and JE Dunn in a collaborative venture to serve as the general contractor and construction management firm to build the park.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Transportation committed $31.4 million to the project.

KCMO City Manager Brian Platt said this investment brings the city’s total for the project to more than $200 million — a rough cost for the project is $200 million.

The city will find out in early 2025 whether it received a $65 million loan from the federal government to help cover the costs.

"We're being creative with it and making sure this project gets completed no matter what at this point," Platt said. “There's no turning back. We’re doing all four sections. It breaks ground next year and we’re off to the races."

Al Miller City Manager Brian Platt reviews notes about the South Loop project with KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan

The plan calls for covering I-670 from Wyandotte Street to Grand Boulevard with a cap that will serve as a park.

The final product will span more than five acres and include playgrounds and entertainment areas.

"I'm really excited to see the South Loop project advance because I think downtown is in a huge need of more parks and more green space," said Peter Canesciali, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Al Miller Peter Carnesciali

Canesciali is hopeful the South Loop project won't interfere with the KC Streetcar’s operation. The Streetcar goes over I-670 at Main Street. That area will become part of the park.

"I want to make sure we're preserving the assets we have as well as building new ones," he said.

Platt told KSHB 41 News there are more items to check off the to-do list.

The city will have to conduct an environmental study and coordinate with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration along the way.

"To make sure what we’re doing isn’t going to interfere with interstate commerce and travel, environmental issues and all kinds of things," Platt said. "A lot more complicated than we thought at first."

Platt said the project will take years to complete after breaking ground in early 2025.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.