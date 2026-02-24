Kansas City couple in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sheltering in place after cartel leader killed

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

A Kansas City couple celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary is among some Americans sheltering in place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after cartel violence erupted following a Mexican military operation that killed the leader of one of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels.

The Associated Press reports the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," on Sunday. Since then, a shelter-in-place order has been issued in Puerto Vallarta and multiple other regions of Mexico.

Marco Ugarte/AP A charred truck blocks a road the day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," in Guadalajara, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Authorities say cartel members have burned cars and blocked roads at more than 250 points across up to 20 different Mexican states.

Pat O'Neill and his wife Julie had been celebrating 55 years together by exploring their favorite parts of Puerto Vallarta when the violence broke out.

"We've been here off and on for 10 years in the same place, and we're about three miles outside of town," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said the first sign that something was wrong came when he noticed smoke over the city.

"The first thing I noticed was what I thought was smog, and I thought, but I've never seen smog in Puerto Vallarta? And I've never seen smog that looked like a great big, thick black sponge over the whole city," O'Neill said. "There were fires periodically all through the whole city, on the whole stretch."

Americans stuck in Mexico amid violence

Though the couple said they could see the violence unfolding, they were removed from the immediate danger.

"We can see it all, but we're removed from it. But information was so scarce," O'Neill said.

The shelter-in-place order has cut the O'Neills off from basic needs, including trips to the grocery store and access to the airport. Other family members who had planned to join them this week were unable to make it.

"They got as far as Houston and then had to ... turn around basically and go home," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said the lack of information has been one of the most difficult parts of the ordeal.

John Batten / KSHB

"It's just a wearisome aspect of not knowing what's happening today," O'Neill said. "Is there any further, there gonna be any further violence? We don't know."

Despite the uncertainty, O'Neill said the situation has brought people together.

"We've become a little closer when it's kind of a community gathering to help somebody. You know, that forges a lot of good, good knowledge and friendships," O'Neill said.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver received an update from the State Department that there is no apparent targeted threat to American citizens. He described the danger to Americans as a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, adding that intelligence does not indicate Americans are in any particular danger.

However, the shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

Cleaver said weather impacting the Northeast may create additional travel complications for those trying to return home. More flights are being scheduled as quickly as possible, and Cleaver encourages those still in Mexico to remain calm.

The congressman said he will continue to provide updates to families as they become available and wants families to know they have not been forgotten. The State Department is working to stay up to date with Mexican officials.

A spokesperson from Sen. Jerry Moran's office shared this statement with KSHB 41:

“U.S. citizens in some cities across Mexico are being directed by the State Department to shelter in place due to cartel violence. My office has been in contact with Kansans currently in Mexico to connect them with the State Department and to make certain they have the latest guidance to remain safe while in Mexico until they are able to return home. I encourage Kansans in the impacted regions to follow guidance from the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico and to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Travel Enrollment Program, so the department is aware of their presence in Mexico and can reach them with the most up-to-date information in emergencies.”

Soileh Padilla Mayer, the head consul of the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City, also shared this statement with KSHB 41:

"I would like to emphasize that Mexican authorities are working diligently to restore peace, security, and tranquility throughout the country. As reported by the Security Cabinet this morning, during President Sheinbaum´s daily press conference, most locations have returned to normal, and there are no reports of foreign nationals being harmed. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains ready to respond to any request for assistance.



"While some embassies in Mexico have issued travel advisories for their citizens, the Ministry maintains constant contact with these diplomatic missions to provide any necessary information.



"In Mexico, the rule of law prevails to ensure the security and well-being of everyone within our borders.



"Finally, we would like to mention that the Government of Mexico recognizes the strong and fruitful collaboration with the U.S. Government in building a safer North America, and acknowledges President Trump’s efforts to dismantle the illegal arms trafficking networks that fuel cartel violence. By intercepting weapons and ammunition before they reach cartels, many lives are saved."

