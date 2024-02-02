Kansas City Crossroads District bars, restaurants cautiously optimistic for Super Bowl business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fingers crossed!

If the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, businesses in Kansas City, Missouri's, Crossroads District stand to make huge sales in the days after.

With all that anticipation now less than two weeks away, businesses are preparing by the pallet.

"We're seasoned, we're primed and we're ready," said Roxie Danner, The Brick's bar manager

The KCMO City Council approved spending $975,000 for a citywide celebration and parade.

The district is an area that's grown in its own right over the last decade, but The Brick was there well before the area became Kansas City's de facto sports mecca.

"It becomes kind of like a local holiday and it's nice to see the kids, the parents. I mean the parents are definitely having a good time," Danner said about the atmosphere of past sports celebrations and parades.

During last year's Super Bowl parade, The Brick went through multiple pallets of beer.

They expect they'll do the same if they get the massive crowds of another parade.

Fern Bar is new to the district and opened just a month ago.

"You get people from all over coming to this neighborhood and this space particularly, right at the corner of Broadway and Southwest Boulevard," Bryab Arri, Fern Bar's owner said. "It's one of the busiest corners in the neighborhood."

Arri hopes to see an economic windfall after this year's Super Bowl.

Maybe even a parade?

"The Chiefs have been on a great winning streak and they have been for years," Arri said. "And it's been incredible to feel that inside the hospitality industry and watch people just want to celebrate."

