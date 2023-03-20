Kansas City Current signs 3 draft picks before season starts Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just five days until the regular season begins, the Kansas City Current signed three of the team’s 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft selections Monday.

Defender Gabrielle Robinson, goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and midfielder Rylan Childers all signed their first professional contracts with the Kansas City Current, according to the club.

Robinson, the Current’s first selection in the second round and 15th overall, is contracted with the team through 2023, with the option for 2024.

Robinson was a starter all four years at the University of West Virginia, starting a total of 78 games from 2019-2022. She was WVU’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and assisted her team in winning the 2022 Big 12 Championship.

Even as a defender, Robinson contributed offensively with two goals and three assists during her time at WVU.

Second-round pick – and 18th overall – Silkowitz is signed through 2024.

She is the first goalkeeper to be drafted by the KC Current, and the first on the team to be drafted from Iowa State.

Silkowitz began her collegiate career as a Big Ten All-Freshman Team goalkeeper at Ohio State University and transferred to Iowa State in 2020.

Silkowitz started 43 games over the three years she was at Iowa State. She made 324 saves during her career as a Cyclone, which is fifth all-time in the program’s history.

Childers, a fourth-round pick and 42nd overall, is signed with the Current through 2023.

She grew up just outside Kansas City, Missouri, in Grain Valley.

Childers began her collegiate career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she set a school record as a freshman with 11 goals and 14 assists. She was then awarded the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Childers transferred to the University of Kansas, where she led the team in goals during her Junior year. She started all 52 games with the Jayhawks throughout three seasons, finishing with a total of 14 goals and 11 assists.

The full 2023 Kansas City Current roster lists 24 players, including three goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards.

Fourteen players from the 2022 roster will offer the team some familiarity as they make their return this season.

Three players, midfielders Claire Lavogez, Sam Mewis and defender Mallory Weber, remain on the Season Ending Injury list from the 2022 season. Their status may change as they recover.

