Kansas City Current transfers defender Maddie Nolf to Rangers WFC in Scottish Premier League

Amanda Loman/AP
Kansas City's Maddie Nolf (22) plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday morning that the club transferred defender Maddie Nolf to the Scottish Premier League club Rangers WFC.

The teams have agreed on a transfer fee, and Nolf will join the team immediately as the Rangers prepare for the upcoming season.

In 2019, Nolf was drafted by the Utah Royals from Penn State in the third round. The Omaha native has made 15 appearances, eight starts and amassed 693 playing minutes in her career with the National Women's Soccer League.

The KC Current's final regular-season home game is Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. against defending NWSL champion Washington Spirit.

