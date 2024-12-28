Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City deacon accused of child sex crimes returns to ministry after suspension lifted

Priest
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Boyle
<p>403101 05: The collar of a priest is seen at St. Adalbert Catholic Church March 29, 2002 in Chicago, IL. Good Friday's "Way of the Cross" services is celebrated by Roman Catholics all over the world. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)</p>
Priest
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph closed the investigation of a deacon who was accused of child sex crimes, lifting his precautionary suspension and allowing him to return to active ministry.

On Aug. 1, the diocese said it became aware of an accusation made against Deacon Ralph Wehner regarding inappropriate sexual contact with a minor between 1982 and 1984 in St. Louis.

Six days later, Bishop James Johnston launched a preliminary canonical investigation and Wehner was placed on precautionary suspension.

According to the diocese, its independent ombudsman found no additional information to corroborate the accusation against Wehner and the lawsuit in which the accusation was made was withdrawn.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, released a statement Friday on the announcement from the diocese.

"We are afraid that the Bishop is gambling with the safety of children in the Diocese," The group said. "It is irresponsible to put an accused back on the job after a brief suspension and what appears to us to be a cursory investigation."

--

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone