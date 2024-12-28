Kansas City deacon accused of child sex crimes returns to ministry after suspension lifted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph closed the investigation of a deacon who was accused of child sex crimes, lifting his precautionary suspension and allowing him to return to active ministry.

On Aug. 1, the diocese said it became aware of an accusation made against Deacon Ralph Wehner regarding inappropriate sexual contact with a minor between 1982 and 1984 in St. Louis.

Six days later, Bishop James Johnston launched a preliminary canonical investigation and Wehner was placed on precautionary suspension.

According to the diocese, its independent ombudsman found no additional information to corroborate the accusation against Wehner and the lawsuit in which the accusation was made was withdrawn.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, released a statement Friday on the announcement from the diocese.

"We are afraid that the Bishop is gambling with the safety of children in the Diocese," The group said. "It is irresponsible to put an accused back on the job after a brief suspension and what appears to us to be a cursory investigation."

