Kansas City Diamonds professional women's softball team getting ready for first season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new professional softball team is making Kansas City its home, and the team offered a first look Monday with open tryouts on what they're hoping to build in the metro.

"This is not something that I thought I would ever get, that I would ever get to do," Savanah Henley said.

Professional softball wasn't always the plan for Henley, but now she's one of the first signees for the Kansas City Diamonds, debuting as the area's professional softball team.

"Just feeling super, super grateful to be here," Henley said.

Board President Mark Asquith said he's seeing the team's vision come to life.

"I didn't sleep much last night," he said. "Being able to see the dream come through, hearing the bats going, hearing the girls cheering each other on."

While the KC Diamonds name has been circulating, Asquith believes this is the perfect time and place for this next chapter in Kansas City sports.

"We are seeing, especially in Kansas City, it's a mecca for women's sports," Asquith said.

As a former high school coach and father of two girls, Asquith brought his own perspective to the open tryouts.

"Just seeing women supporting women in sports," Asquith said.

For pitcher Henley, being part of the team represents something bigger than just playing the game she loves.

"I just want to grow the game of softball," Henley said.

The team is hosting a community event Tuesday with more details to be announced.

