Kansas City educator 'swiftly' changes her curriculum ahead of Super Bowl 58

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Gladstone Elementary, in the Kansas City Public School District is home to chiefs super fan Nicole Heier, who uses her favorite team as inspiration to make learning fun.

"It is absolutely wonderful, I've seen the excitement grow and grow from year to year and this year has been next level," said Heier.

Last year, KSHB 41 introduced you to the KC educator who devotes a math lesson during Super Bowl week based on Chiefs stats. Her classroom continues to be in high demand, decked out in chiefs memorabilia and pictures of her with current and former players, like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

"I'm just excited because she brings joy to the chiefs and like I like it because she always talks about them," said student, Arturo Orozco.

Now that Taylor Swift is part of chiefs kingdom, Mrs. Heier decided to swiftly add the superstar to her curriculum.

"When the kids come in in the morning, I have Taylor Swift playing," said Heier, "we also were looking at the games that she was at and look at how many touchdowns Travis had that game and how many yards he had."

Heier says this latest twist is helping her female students feel part of chiefs kingdom, celebrating girl power and her students leave her class with a lasting lesson on unity.

"One thing I've noticed is we have a lot of different languages spoken here and football is a common language so everybody understands that even our non-English speaking students and it's pretty darn cool," said Heier.

