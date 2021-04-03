Kansas City Election Board announces absentee voting is open, changes to 1 polling location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Election Board says in-person absentee voting is available at Union Station Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Voters should park in the Union Station West garage.

Any person with a physical disability may park in the Union Station front South parking lot for a short time while absentee voting.

The Election Board also says due to unforeseen challenges with construction at the Roanoke Community Center, voters who normally vote there should now vote at the MCC Penn Valley Campus Education Center located at 3201 Southwest Trafficway.

This is includes voters in Ward five and precincts three, four, five, nine and 11.

Additionally, any KCMO voter within Jackson County may vote at any poll within KCEB's jurisdiction using the ballot marking device.

Standard pre-printed paper ballots, however, will only be available to voters who are voting in the correct polling location for their ward and precinct.