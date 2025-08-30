Kansas City Election Board explains why armed security guards are at polling locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County and Kansas City election boards are in a busy election season.

Jackson County Executive Frank White faces a recall election on September 30 — a date neither election authority planned for, but accepted after a court challenge.

"Our motto — stay ready so you don't have to get ready, even though nobody said 'go'", said Lauri Ealom, a director for the Kansas City Election Board.

That's the same thinking that prompted the Kansas City Election Board (KCEB) to budget for armed security.

Since voting is underway, there are security guards at the main KCEB office and select KCEB polling locations.

The security presence usually costs around $30,000 per year, according to Ealom.

KCEB has been hiring armed security guards for elections since 2020.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson had a conversation with Ealom after hearing mention of security at a recent board meeting.

Ealom said: "The school shootings — the district allowing us to use more and more schools, it's like proactive is a better route."

There won't be any school sites used for the special election. However, some of the church locations run daycare operations.

Ealom shared a threatening experience on the job from five years ago that affirmed her support of extra safety precautions.

"I was assaulted in 2020 in the election board while working," she said. "If you come to my place of work and do this and you have witnesses...I wouldn't say that triggered it, but it made it more real for me. You don't know what a threat really looks like."

The Jackson County Election Board encompasses eastern parts of the county.

The office said it would not have security at any of its polling sites.

KCEB said additional precautions include collaborating with the city's crisis management interface team, SWAT, KCPD and the sheriff's department for election days.

The Frank White recall election will be no different.

"As things have changed, our world is a little different," Ealom said. "We see so often that things can go south on a reactive note."

Ealom supported the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passing an ordinance that protects election workers from aggressive behavior.

Ordinance 240568 passed in 2024. It punishes people convicted of attacking poll workers with six months in prison and/or a $1,000 fine, if convicted.

The ordinance followed concerns from government officials about an increase in reports of threats at polling sites.

