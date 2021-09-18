Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center helps distribute $11.7M in federal aid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday marked day one of the new Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center.

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, says there are huge opportunities for people with unpaid rent and utilities as $11.7 million is available to distribute now, and KCERAC staff is glad to help pay it out.

“We had a person come in who said she was going to lose her electricity today and she had small kids and she was feeling desperate,” said Georgia Walker, KCERAC worker. “I took the check over to Evergy and they said, ‘Oh, her power was turned off three minutes ago.' And I said, ‘Well, can we do anything?’ And they said, ‘Well, we just did, it’s back on!’ So it really works.”

On average, the city says people have received more than $4,000 of assistance for rent, gas, water, electricity and internet bills.

The new center assisted 40 people on Friday. And to date, the city has given out more than $10 million.

KCERAC, located at 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, was appointment only on Sept. 17. However, beginning Monday, Sept. 20, the hours are as follows:



Appointment only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon; and 1-4 p.m.

On Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.

Residents who need assistance must call 816-513-4501 to schedule an appointment, and COVID-19 restrictions apply, so attendees must wear a mask.

Please bring:



Identification (driver’s license, birth certificate, etc.)

Proof of residency

Proof of income (pay stub, W-2 forms, 2020 tax return)

Documentation of need

There will also be opportunities for residents to learn more about the application process directly.

Three Saturday information sessions are scheduled at Manual Career Technical High School, 1215 E. Truman Rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

