Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City experiences strange precipitation Thursday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sam Hartle/KSHB-TV
Precipitation on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Screen Shot 2021-11-11 at 2.53.28 PM.png
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 15:57:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That was strange.

Despite temperatures in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon, Kansas Citians were greeted with a variety of precipitation as a band of weather moved through the area around 2:30 p.m.

Outside the KSHB 41 studios near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, video showed a mix of what appeared to be rain, snow, grauple and even hail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage