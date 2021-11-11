Kansas City experiences strange precipitation Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That was strange.
Despite temperatures in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon, Kansas Citians were greeted with a variety of precipitation as a band of weather moved through the area around 2:30 p.m.
Outside the KSHB 41 studios near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, video showed a mix of what appeared to be rain, snow, grauple and even hail.
Well, it's kinda snowing/raining/sleeting/dip n' dotting outside our studios off the Country Club Plaza. What is this stuff @glezak? pic.twitter.com/Or93PVzfEF— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) November 11, 2021