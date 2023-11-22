Kansas City families hit the grocery store for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Grocery stores across Kansas City are anticipating a last-minute rush in shoppers as families flock to their local grocery aisle in need of food for their holiday meals.

Price Chopper has made it easier for shoppers to grab those Thanksgiving Day essentials, by placing staple ingredients— like green beans, potatoes and traditional Thanksgiving pies — near the store's front entrance.

"Last minute shoppers go for lots of produce, it used to be canned foods but it's now lots of fresh vegetables," said Nancy May, spokesperson with Price Chopper. "We expect a steady stream of shoppers because folks are making their meals and there's always that one last item that is critical to the recipe."

Some Price Choppers do have prepared sides available for purchase, but their Roeland Park location no longer has prepped turkeys available due to demand.

Stores will be open until 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.