KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Hundreds of Kansas City-area families discovered their EBT benefits had vanished this week — not because they spent them, but because criminals stole the money through card skimming devices.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) says more than 300 Kansas households lost SNAP and TANF benefits totaling over $50,000 in a skimming event that occurred in the Kansas City metro area.

Christina Stuteville found a $230 charge on her EBT card from North Carolina, money she never spent.

Her daughter was using the card to shop Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, when it declined.

That’s when she called her mother and let her know.

"The card declined when she went to pay, and I'm looking at my app ... like, '$230 gone,'" Stuteville said. "And I'm thinking Walmart messed up. I click on the transaction, and it said North Carolina."

The timing was particularly shocking for Stuteville's family.

Kansas City families lose hundreds in EBT benefits to card skimming scheme

"We were declined and standing in a Walmart in Kansas City," Stuteville said. "Literally three minutes prior, my stamps were spent."

DCF received notification on Jan. 5 from several Kansans that their benefits were being used in Pennsylvania.

The department says it immediately began investigating and deactivating cards that had been used at suspected locations to prevent additional theft.

As of Thursday, DCF reports 328 SNAP recipients lost approximately $46,000 in stolen benefits, while 17 TANF recipients lost approximately $4,400.

The investigation focuses on one or more stores in a concentrated area of KCK where the skimming may have occurred.

"It was pretty devastating, actually. 'Cause, you know, you count on 'em," Stuteville said. "Oh my God, what am I gonna do? How am I going to get meat and groceries?"

Stuteville, who recently took in two grandchildren full-time and moved into Section 8 housing, works part-time and depends on the monthly benefits to feed her family.

Her daughter is diabetic and needs specific foods.

"I'm on Section 8, so my rent's income-based, and so it just doesn't leave much," Stuteville said. "The food stamps are really our way to provide our meals."

The criminals left her with just $15 on her card after stealing $230.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Stuteville shows KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson the money spent on her card.

"I don't get a whole lot because I do work part-time,” Stuteville said. “But what we get, we need 'em, we really do."

Skimmers are devices criminals use to steal data from debit, credit or EBT cards by illegally placing them on point-of-sale terminals.

The criminals then use the stolen data to create fake cards and make illegal purchases, often in other states as part of larger theft rings.

"It was spent literally minutes in North Carolina at a Walmart," Stuteville said. "They were all in different stores in North Carolina."

Stuteville has been calling around for answers, including contacting DCF directly.

"I never knew you could lock an EBT card,” Stuteville said. “That's new information to me. How did they get the PIN number? I don't understand how it would be possible."

DCF strongly encourages cardholders to use the free ebtEDGE app or visit ebtedge.com to monitor their accounts and protect their benefits.

The app allows users to freeze their EBT card when not using it, block out-of-state and online transactions, and regularly change their four-digit PIN.

"She did say to download ebtEDGE. Apparently, you can lock the card from that app," Stuteville said.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Christina Stuteville, a KCK resident who lost money on her EBT card.

Affected cardholders will receive notice in the mail, and new Kansas Benefits Cards will be mailed to their homes.

Those with self-service portal accounts will receive text messages directing them to review messages in the portal.

DCF says stolen benefits cannot be replaced because federally-funded replacement for stolen SNAP and TANF benefits ended in December 2024, and no state money is available for reimbursement.

"It's gone, and no reimbursement whatsoever," Stuteville said. "Once a month on the eighth, I get 'em. There won't be anything until next month on the eighth."

For families like the Stutevilles, who depend on these benefits for meals, waiting nearly a month for replacement funds creates significant hardship.

She had to leave her groceries at the store, and her daughter created a GoFundMe to help feed her family.

"A lot of people totally depend on that to feed their kids and get by,” Stuteville said.

At this point, she’s asking for one thing.

"Pray that we get a blessing at this point," Stuteville said. "Pray and hope something good happens, 'cause they're not going to be replaced."

If cardholders suspect their EBT card has been compromised, they should immediately report suspected fraud and request a new card via ebtEDGE's customer service at 1-800-997-6666 or online at ebtedge.com.

DCF warns cardholders to beware of phishing attempts and never share card information or PINs over the phone or via text message.

DCF and its contractor will never call or text cardholders asking for card numbers or PINs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—