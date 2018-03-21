Kansas City family hopeful deported mom will return home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has spent the past two weeks in Mexico, away from her husband and daughter, after being picked up by immigration agents in Kansas City.

Leticia (Letty) Stegall spent five days in jail before being dropped off at the Mexican border.

Since then, she and her family have worked tirelessly on her return.

The Stegall family is encouraged by Syed Jamal's release from a Platte County jail Tuesday.

They're optimistic that Letty will return home soon as well.

---

Lisa Benson is a reporter. See her full report at 5 p.m. and check back for updates.