Kansas City family meets "Ted Lasso" stars as TV show films new season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family had the opportunity of a lifetime when they met stars from the hit television show, "Ted Lasso," as filming for the fourth season began in their hometown.

The Browne family is always busy with the historic Irish marketplace they own.

But on Monday, they stopped everything they were doing to watch some dreams come true.

The oldest of their two boys, Ian Browne-McClain, couldn’t wait any longer.

He kept peeking through the glass windows of a Country Club Plaza business, trying to spot cast members.

It was his chance to see stars from his favorite show ever, in person, and in his hometown.

“Oh man. Oh my God, I feel so perfectly excited,” Ian said.

He found his way through the crowd and talked to Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis.

“He went up and embraced them. They welcomed him back with open arms,” said his mom, Kerry Browne. “It was a top life moment, yeah, definitely great.”

Ian’s impression?

“Ted Lasso is so cute,” Ian said.

“He had such an incredible experience with them,” said Ian’s brother, Rory Browne-McClain. “I looked over at my brother Ian, and he was just as excited as I was. I looked at Mom, and her eyes were getting teary.”

They share a love for the show.

Rory has seen all the episodes from the first three seasons more than 10 times.

John McClain says that the show has a great message, something he’s happy resonates with his sons.

“At the end of it, they’re all better people, and I think that, by each of us being involved in each other's lives, we’re better people because of it,” John said.

“This is what you want as a parent, to see them sharing that moment together,” Kerry said.

Learning that the fourth season was going to be recorded in Kansas City was like music to their ears.

“It’s super surreal,” Rory said.

They are embracing the memories they’ve built with cast members, hoping to create more memories with them soon.

