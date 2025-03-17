Kansas City family's float wins 3-peat in St. Patrick's Day parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The O'Sullivan Clan has walked in Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day parade since it began 51 years ago. This year, the family's float won a three-peat.

The O'Sullivans won the grand prize in 2023 and first place in the family division in 2024 and 2025.

Irish Wit and Wisdom was the theme for this year's parade, which the O'Sullivan family said it knows a thing or two about.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Debbie O'Sullivan

"We feel like all of our family members have been given the wit and wisdom of the Irish way, so today we are celebrating O'Sullivan University," Debbie O'Sullivan said.

At O'Sullivan University, you can get your Bachelor of Blarney, your master's in malarkey and your doctorate in shenanigans, Debbie O'Sullivan said.

Dressed in green caps and gowns, the O'Sullivan Clan — about 40 to 50 family members — took to Kansas City's Midtown streets to celebrate their heritage with the community.

"Celebrating our Irish heritage is so fun with the city that we love," said Ella Martin, Debbie O'Sullivan's daughter.

Leading the clan was Micky O'Sullivan.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Robert "Micky" O'Sullivan

"Well, they say I'm the patriarch because all the rest of them are gone," he said.

Over the years, Micky O'Sullivan has witnessed all the St. Patrick's Day parade shenanigans and themes, but he said the meaning of the day has stayed the same.

"It's all family, you know, that's how it started, all family," he said.

Stacey Byrne said she remembers "pomping [the floats] like crazy" as a kid.

"It's family, it's tradition, just generations of love," she said. "Just like if the Chiefs didn't make it, we're still going to be happy because we're here all together."

The clan won't stop at a three-peat.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Ella Martin

"I've grown up in this parade with my family, and it's so fun to carry on that tradition every year," Martin said.

—