KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians took advantage of Monday's perfect parade weather by celebrating along Broadway Boulevard at the KC St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

This year’s theme was Irish Wit and Wisdom, which parade participants played off of to design their floats. In the spirit of the theme, parade lovers shared their secrets to a successful St. Patrick’s Day.

‘Irish Wit and Wisdom’ on display at Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

“To me, the wisdom is, this is how a city grows together,” said Councilman Kevin O’Neill.

O’Neill’s family members helped restart the city’s parade in 1974. He said the parade has grown just like the city.

KSHB 41 Kevin O’Neill

Throughout the route, people watching the parade said KC should have fun, keep the daylight and be respectful of others.

“Be young and have fun,” said Elizabeth Haywood, who was enjoying the parade with her grandchildren.

Kansas City transplant Julie Carter said she’s been to St. Patrick’s Day parades from New York to Boston, but she believes Kansas City has the best parade and people.

“There’s local pride. People love this city and it shows, whether you’re Irish or not," Carter said.

KSHB 41 Julie Carter

Lucina Lopez had some practical advice for those wanting to secure the best view. She sat next to her 1-year-old cousin right behind the barricades for their first parade.

“You probably want to get front row,” Lucina said. “Or be here early so you can get good spots.”

KSHB 41 Lucina Lopez

While the weather can be unpredictable in March, parade participants said they appreciated the luck they had this year with a sunny, warm day.

—