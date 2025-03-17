Westport businesses benefit from decades of St. Patrick’s Day traditions

KANSAS CITY, MO — Westport and St. Patrick’s Day go hand in hand — like corned beef and cabbage.
Since 2009, the St. Patrick’s Day parade has gone down Broadway by Westport, making the business district a prime location for watching and enjoying the holiday.
One business can attest to the impact, and fun, of being in Westport for March 17 year after year: Kelly’s Westport Inn.
For 78 years, Kelly’s has proudly displayed its Irish pride. Co-owner Kyle Kelly said St. Patrick’s Day coming on the heels of the Big 12 tournament makes it a busy couple of weeks for his bar.
“It's crazy. It's not just a great sales day, but people that we only see one day out of the year, and they come back making their trek to Westport on Patty's Day. So it's a very special day,” said Kelly.
According to Westport Special Events Manager Tia Simpson, tradition is key. That is why you can expect a similar experience year after year.
“There's a lot of people who have been in this area for a really long time. So they build, they work so hard to build an experience that's authentic, it's unique,” said Simpson.
Building on that tradition this year is The Patio, a business extension of Bar and Rec. This is the outdoor venue’s first St. Patrick’s Day in Westport and it hopes to cash in on the busy holiday weekend.
"We're excited to collaborate with other Westport businesses and really feed off of each other. A lot of people are coming to Westport now, and it's really growing,” said Taylor Guess, marketing manager.
Guess said their food and drink were delivered via semi-truck and it was all hands on deck regarding staffing.
A tip from the pros if this is your first St. Patrick’s Day in Westport:
"Be ready. Be on guard,” said Kelly through a laugh.
“Expect the experience you've had before, which is fun and good energy, great times,” said Simpson
Information on the parade and route can be foundhere.