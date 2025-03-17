Westport businesses benefit from decades of St. Patrick’s Day traditions

KANSAS CITY, MO — Westport and St. Patrick’s Day go hand in hand — like corned beef and cabbage.

Since 2009, the St. Patrick’s Day parade has gone down Broadway by Westport, making the business district a prime location for watching and enjoying the holiday.

One business can attest to the impact, and fun, of being in Westport for March 17 year after year: Kelly’s Westport Inn.

For 78 years, Kelly’s has proudly displayed its Irish pride. Co-owner Kyle Kelly said St. Patrick’s Day coming on the heels of the Big 12 tournament makes it a busy couple of weeks for his bar.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Kyle Kelly, Co-Owner of Kelly's Westport Inn

“It's crazy. It's not just a great sales day, but people that we only see one day out of the year, and they come back making their trek to Westport on Patty's Day. So it's a very special day,” said Kelly.

According to Westport Special Events Manager Tia Simpson, tradition is key. That is why you can expect a similar experience year after year.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Tia Simpson, Westport Special Events Manger

“There's a lot of people who have been in this area for a really long time. So they build, they work so hard to build an experience that's authentic, it's unique,” said Simpson.

Building on that tradition this year is The Patio, a business extension of Bar and Rec. This is the outdoor venue’s first St. Patrick’s Day in Westport and it hopes to cash in on the busy holiday weekend.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Taylor Guess, marketing manager.

"We're excited to collaborate with other Westport businesses and really feed off of each other. A lot of people are coming to Westport now, and it's really growing,” said Taylor Guess, marketing manager.

Guess said their food and drink were delivered via semi-truck and it was all hands on deck regarding staffing.

A tip from the pros if this is your first St. Patrick’s Day in Westport:

"Be ready. Be on guard,” said Kelly through a laugh.

“Expect the experience you've had before, which is fun and good energy, great times,” said Simpson

Information on the parade and route can be foundhere.