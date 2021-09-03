Kansas City FBI field office moving to new $102M Northland headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is moving its Kansas City headquarters to the Northland.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, the FBI will move to a spot on Northwest Prairie View Road near Northwest 112th Street and Interstate 29 once their current lease is over.

The new lease agreement was finalized on Sept. 2.

Currently, the FBI headquarters are located downtown at 1300 Summit St., not far from Bartle Hall.

Leasing terms for the new property include 136,910 square feet of office space for a length of 20 years for around $102 million.

The FBI is expected to take residence at the new location in the fall of 2023.

