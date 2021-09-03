Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City FBI field office moving to new $102M Northland headquarters

items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps
The FBI investigates case of voter fraud and foreign influence over elections.
FBI seal.PNG
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:36:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is moving its Kansas City headquarters to the Northland.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, the FBI will move to a spot on Northwest Prairie View Road near Northwest 112th Street and Interstate 29 once their current lease is over.

The new lease agreement was finalized on Sept. 2.

Currently, the FBI headquarters are located downtown at 1300 Summit St., not far from Bartle Hall.

Leasing terms for the new property include 136,910 square feet of office space for a length of 20 years for around $102 million.

The FBI is expected to take residence at the new location in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources