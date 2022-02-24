Kansas City FBI issues warning about spoofed phone calls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Division of the FBI issued a public service advisory Thursday warning residents about spoofed phone calls claiming to be from the FBI.

According to a release, the division said they have received several inquiries from residents asking about the validity of phone calls they received that appear to be from the FBI Kansas City's number.

"In some reported instances, the caller has either tried to solicit money or personally identifiable information from area residents," the release said. "In addition, the caller has identified themselves as an FBI Agent, stated the individual being contacted was under investigation or may have a warrant out for their arrest, and demands immediate payment of a fine or personally identifiable information."

The division said that these calls may be being used to get personal and financial information from the people.

"To be clear, the FBI will never contact the public to demand payment of fines or solicit personally identifiable information over the phone," the release said.

