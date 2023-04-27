Kansas City featured in Peacock’s new show The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the 2023 NFL Draft to the premiere of Peacock’s new show, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Kansas City is everywhere.

The first season of the show, which focuses on how people can better organize their homes, lives and relationships, is set to debut tonight on Peacock.

Production company Scout Productions organized the first season of Amy Poehler’s show, which was shot entirely on location in Kansas City. The company also was responsible for filming Queer Eye episodes in Kansas City.

The show is based on the book of the same name by Markareta Magnusson, who followed a Swedish Death Cleaner that helped people organize their lives.

“Seeing this production come to fruition is immensely satisfying,” Kansas City Film Office Director Steph Shannon said in a release.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city was “thrilled” to be able to work with producers on the show.

“After months of anticipation, I look forward to watching the new series, which focuses on the beauty and struggles of major life transitions through the eyes of Kansas Citians,’ Lucas said.

You can learn more about the series in the YouTube video below.

—