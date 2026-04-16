Kansas City Fire Department puts out fire at vacant home after nearly two hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Fire Fighters battled a house fire for over two hours in 2400 block of Montgall Ave. before putting it out early Thursday morning.
The Kansas City Fire Department says crews responded to the house fire at 1:26 a.m.
When they arrived, crews reported the two-story vacant home was fully involved in the fire.
"The fire was too intense and too advanced to make an interior attack," Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins wrote in a press release, "so companies battled this fire from a defensive posture using multiple handlines and two master streams."
Several minutes into the operation, Hopkins said, part of the rear-side of the house began to collapse.
The crew was able to fully extinguish the fire after two hours.
KCFD says no injuries were reported. Dangerous buildings and City Planning were requested to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.