Kansas City Fire Department puts out fire at vacant home after nearly two hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Fire Fighters battled a house fire for over two hours in 2400 block of Montgall Ave. before putting it out early Thursday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department says crews responded to the house fire at 1:26 a.m.

When they arrived, crews reported the two-story vacant home was fully involved in the fire.

Kansas City Fire Department Kansas City Fire Fighters battle fire at vacant house in 2400 block of Montgall Ave.

"The fire was too intense and too advanced to make an interior attack," Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins wrote in a press release, "so companies battled this fire from a defensive posture using multiple handlines and two master streams."

Several minutes into the operation, Hopkins said, part of the rear-side of the house began to collapse.

Kansas City Fire Department Kansas City Fire Fighers battle fire at vacant home in 2400 block of Montgall Ave. Part of the back half of the house collapsed in the flames.

The crew was able to fully extinguish the fire after two hours.

Kansas City Fire Department Kansas City Fire Fighters battled a fire in the 2400 block of Montgall Ave.

KCFD says no injuries were reported. Dangerous buildings and City Planning were requested to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.