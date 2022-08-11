Kansas City firefighters battle blaze after car on fire spreads to vacant apartment

Watch Now
Posted at 10:21 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 23:49:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Fire crews in Kansas City, Missouri, battled a large blaze at a vacant apartment fire on Wednesday evening.

According to a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson, the fire spread to the apartment through a car fire.

The department said a driver called in the fire at around 10 p.m. Flames shot up 30 feet into the air.

The fire happened in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear when the car caught fire or how it spread to the apartment.

There were no injuries in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


