KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to an apartment fire at 33rd Street and Gillham Road early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., callers reported a fire in a second floor apartment in the three-story building.

A short time after, fire crews began fighting the fire, they reported flames burning through the floor.

No injuries have been reported on the initial search of the building.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.