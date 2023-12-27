Watch Now
Kansas City fitness instructor opens up community class for cause

Book donation gains entry to class
Mixxed fitness is offering a community class over the weekend. Attendees can
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City fitness instructor is helping transform her community while giving back to a cause that hits close to home.

Tiffany Sanders is a MixxedFit master class instructor at Genesis Health Clubs in Kansas City. This Saturday, she is inviting the community to try her class and give back to Reach Out and Read KC.

"I’m asking for gently used or new children's books for children 5 and under. I will even take monetary donations," Sanders said.

The class is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Genesis on Ward Parkway. The class is free to nonmembers who bring in a book.

Genesis is also offering a temporary pass to nonmembers to try the gym ahead of the new year.

