Kansas City food trucks discuss business in summer heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To think of summer, means to think of outdoor activities, which almost always includes food. Food trucks often take advantage of nice weather to get big business, but what if the summer's heat is just a little too hot? KSHB 41 asked two local food trucks to find out.

At Dolelicious, they serve up a treat that's meant for summer, one to keep you cool: Dole Whip. Owner Jeremy Hampton said they see anywhere from 40 to 100 customers per event.

But that doesn't mean all is sunshine and sprinkles during the summer. Inside the truck, it can get up to 115 degrees, among other issues.

"A lot of times, when it’s 100 degrees outside, these air cooled machines don’t like to freeze as well as they do in lower degree temperatures," Hampton said. "The heat is not our friend some days."

There's also the fact that less people are willing to step out of the house and air conditioning, even if it is for a delicious treat. For a vendor that only runs from May to October, that means working in the off-season to snag the good summer gigs.

"They want to keep cool and be safe at the same time, so sometimes we do get a few cancellations, but we typically pick it up the next month, and we just keep on moving forward" Hampton said.

As for another food truck across town, Point and Flat BBQ is open year round. Grill master and owner Quentin Vanhorn has only been in the food truck game for a year.

"I mean, I’m sweatin’ in here and I have an AC," Vanhorn said.

He said one menu item, a brisket, pulled pork mac and cheese with barbecue sauce, dipped in sales this summer.

"I mean, not everyone wants hot mac and cheese," Vanhorn said.

Thus, he's created strategies to keep customers interested when they don't want heavy, hot meat.

"Cold sides, honestly. Potato salad, macaroni salad..." Vanhorn said. "You’re still at the mercy of mother nature, but I’ve had good luck so far."

He's not surprised that even on the hottest day, Kansas Citians still want hot brisket, but they also want the cold Dole Whip to top off the meal.

"You gotta be positive to do this kinda thing and you know, support yourself," Vanhorn said.

