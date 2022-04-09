Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey presents Ailey II at Folly Theater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey present Ailey II from April 8-9 at the Folly Theater.

Ailey II from New York City will give three performances. The first public performance was held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the second will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The third performance comes as part of the KCFAA’s annual Benefit Gala.

“Renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding emerging choreographers,” Ailey II is currently led by Francesca Harper, according to a news release.

As the artistic director, she “brings fresh perspectives” to the season and hopes to continue the mission of “generating space for human narratives expressed through the strength, grace, and versatility of the next generation of gifted young dancers.”

Public performance tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at the Folly Theater’s box office or online here .