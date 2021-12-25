Kansas City gives back on Christmas Day

Many in Kansas City didn’t just celebrate Christmas at home with family and friends — volunteers donated their time to help those who need a little more help this holiday season.

Two events showed how giving our community is.

"This is the Miracle on 47th Street, our 13th year of serving this community," Emmanuel Cleaver Family and Child Development Center executive director Deborah Mann said.

On a sun-splashed Christmas, it’s a hustling and bustling Saturday: meals, groceries, personal care items, blood pressure checks and a hub for hundreds and hundreds of toys.

"We got people wrapping in Santa’s workshop in the in the classroom. We have prepared enough meals for about 500 people," she said.

Mann said she is glad to serve those who have been affected by the pandemic during this season of giving.

"With COVID, so many people have lost their jobs. It just makes this need even more. I'm just so thankful that we have the resources to even do what we do and the community support that donates to this because we couldn't do it without the donations that we get," Mann says.

Just a few minutes away at St. Peter’s, the Kansas City Senior Citizen dinner enters its 45th Christmas.

Jacob Morgan/KSHB The 45th Kansas City Senior Citizen Dinner

"When I think about how many years it’s been, it’s amazing because I’ve seen so many miracles over the years," event founder Richard White said.

St. Peter's is one of three locations, the senior citizen dinner makes sure everyone’s plates and souls are warm.

"My volunteers are the best in the world, I can tell you about them and they become our family. Our volunteers and our guests have created the biggest celebration on Christmas Day. They’re all family," White said.

The organization donates both material goods and time.

"There’s more to Christmas than being at home opening gifts and our warm house. This is kind of how Miracle on 47th Street came about," Mann said.

Both events, going on almost 60 combined years of serving others, showcase the spirit of the season.