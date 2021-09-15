Kansas City golf coach wins LPGA Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Courtney Mahon has spent her coaching career at Kansas City universities and high schools. For her work, she's now being recognized by the Ladies Professional Golf Association as Coach of the Year.

Mahon started coaching in 2008 at the University of Missouri - Kansas City. In 2017, she began coaching at Olathe Northwest High School and moved to Notre Dame de Sion High School to coach in 2020, according to a release.

"Through structured practice, positive reinforcement, and hard work each player improved their scoring average by a minimum of five shots," the release said of Mahon's coaching at UMKC. "In addition to the improvements on the course, she also changed the culture and reputation of the school’s women’s golf program."

Mahon has been involved in the LPGA in multiple roles and was awarded Teacher of the Year by the organization in 2020.

“It is an absolute honor to be the LPGA National Coach of the Year! I am thankful to have had the opportunity to coach high school girls golf in Kansas at Olathe Northwest High School and Missouri at Notre Dame de Sion High School,” Mahon said in the release. “Both programs have made tremendous strides towards excellence, and both are extremely special to me. I am so grateful to receive this incredible award.”

The LPGA Coach of the Year award was created in 1980 and is awarded each year to coaches at the high school or college level.