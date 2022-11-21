Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson recovering after go-kart incident

Masters Golf
Charlie Riedel/AP
Tom Watson walks to the fifth tee during the Par 3 contest at the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Masters Golf
Posted at 9:01 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 10:01:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City golfing legend Tom Watson took to social media this weekend to let everyone know he is recovering from a recent go-kart accident.

Watson, 73, posted on Twitter that he required surgery on his left shoulder after rolling over a go-kart. 

He thanked his doctor Felix Savoie and said he was recovering without any pain.

Barry Hyde, a member of Watson’s team, told KSHB 41 News that the surgery went well but that he didn’t have any additional information on how long Watson would be sidelined.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope