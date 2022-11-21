Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson recovering after go-kart incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City golfing legend Tom Watson took to social media this weekend to let everyone know he is recovering from a recent go-kart accident.

Watson, 73, posted on Twitter that he required surgery on his left shoulder after rolling over a go-kart.

He thanked his doctor Felix Savoie and said he was recovering without any pain.

Barry Hyde, a member of Watson’s team, told KSHB 41 News that the surgery went well but that he didn’t have any additional information on how long Watson would be sidelined.

—