Kansas City group continues constitutional rights training despite fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting

A community group in Overland Park is teaching residents how to safely witness law enforcement encounters following the death of a bystander shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Boots on the Ground Midwest, a non-partisan organization focused on resisting authoritarianism, held a meeting Wednesday night to educate residents about their constitutional rights when observing ICE raids and other law enforcement activities.

"Our main goal is to educate the public about what to do in the event of an ICE raid. These trainings are about what our constitutional rights are. There's a lot of misinformation out there, there's a lot of fear out there, this is what you can do, this is what you can't do," said Nancy Mays, co-founder of Boots on the Ground Midwest.

The organization's mission extends beyond education to community protection.

"Our goal is to keep our people safe and our immigrant community protected," Mays said.

The Minneapolis incident, where a bystander, Renee Nicole Good, was killed while witnessing an ICE operation, has shaken the community but hasn't deterred their commitment to civic engagement.

"It is beyond tragic and completely preventable," Mays said of the shooting.

Despite the risks highlighted by the Minneapolis tragedy, residents in the Kansas City area say they won't be intimidated into silence.

"Fear is control. If you're too scared to do these things, then you don't stand up for what's right. And you don't try to help the marginalized populations," said Erin Atherton, an Overland Park resident who attended the meeting.

Atherton expressed horror at the recent events but emphasized the responsibility of those with privilege to act.

"As a person with white privilege, we have to use that to help all these other populations that are being targeted and tormented. I don't buy into that fear tactic," Atherton said.

Emma Lane, another resident, acknowledged that the incident creates new concerns for potential witnesses.

"Knowing this happened today, we were like, is it even safe to go learn about our rights?" Lane shared.

However, after processing the news, Lane and her husband, David, decided the training was more important than ever.

"When we processed the horrible news, it's more important than ever how we can be part of the solution," Emma Lane said.

The shooting has created additional barriers for those wanting to intervene in law enforcement situations.

"It just creates another barrier, another deterrent for people to stand up for what's right. Even when that person, per what we learned, did everything right and still lost their life," Emma Lane said.

David Lane believes this intimidation effect serves a specific purpose.

"That's kind of the goal they're after. Is to ensure that there is a disengaged citizenry so they can accomplish what their goals are," David Lane said.

The group emphasizes that resistance takes many forms, all within legal boundaries.

"Resistance is broad, resistance is calling your Senator's every day, resistance is showing up at the polls, resistance is educating the public about what you can do to protect yourself, and resistance is knowing your constitutional rights," Mays said.

For those who choose to witness law enforcement activities, Mays outlined specific rights and responsibilities.

"You have the right to stop and record it, peacefully, quietly, right. I think it's important that we bear witness to what's happening in history. Footage like that could also help in any legal action for the victim. It's important to also be there and offer support for the people who are being detained," Mays added.

Mays particularly emphasized the role of white allies in this work.

"As white people, I think it's our responsibility to stand up. We have the ability to stand up and say that this can't go on any longer," Mays said.

Despite the tragedy, community members remain committed to their cause. Atherton encouraged others not to be deterred.

"Don't be afraid. Don't get scared, get loud," Atherton said.

She expressed confidence in their mission's ultimate success.

"There are way more of us who know this isn't normal and that good is going to prevail," Atherton said.

Emma Lane acknowledged the difficult choice facing potential witnesses but emphasized the importance of continued resistance.

"The alternative is lick the boot? I mean, what else are we supposed to do? It is unnecessary that she lost her life, but if we stop, then they win," Emma Lane said.

