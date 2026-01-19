Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City group hosts day of service events to honor MLK

Posted

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas.

Today across the Kansas City area, people are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with more than just a day off, but with a day of service.

Here are a few events to give back:

  • Harvesters Day of Service- Harvesters Volunteer Center
    • Volunteers are spending the day sorting and packing food to fight hunger
    • Happening all day long
  • MLK Speaker Program & Nature Walk- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center
    • Doors open at 9:30 AM for an MLK speaker program
    • Nature Walk to support environmental justice begins at 11 AM
  • City Year Day of Service -East High School
    • More than 100 volunteers will paint murals around the school
    • Mayor Lucas expected to address guests
    • Begins at 9 AM

There’s a lot of good happening in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s honor today. Valerie Nicholson Watson, Interim President and CEO of Harvesters, says"Dr. King's legacy is one of self-sacrifice and lifting up those who are in need.”

Olivia Acree

