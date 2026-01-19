Kansas City group hosts day of service events to honor MLK

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Today across the Kansas City area, people are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with more than just a day off, but with a day of service.

Here are a few events to give back:



Harvesters Day of Service- Harvesters Volunteer Center

Volunteers are spending the day sorting and packing food to fight hunger Happening all day long

MLK Speaker Program & Nature Walk- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center

Doors open at 9:30 AM for an MLK speaker program Nature Walk to support environmental justice begins at 11 AM

City Year Day of Service -East High School

More than 100 volunteers will paint murals around the school Mayor Lucas expected to address guests Begins at 9 AM



There’s a lot of good happening in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s honor today. Valerie Nicholson Watson, Interim President and CEO of Harvesters, says"Dr. King's legacy is one of self-sacrifice and lifting up those who are in need.”

