Kansas City group submits final bid to host 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s long-running effort to secure a bid to be among the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the final minutes.

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, said the group behind Kansas City’s efforts submitted their final bid to FIFA officials on Monday night.

Nelson told KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness the group expects an answer by early May.

Just spoke to @kathynelson_KC, who tells me @SportKC submitted its FINAL bid to @FIFAWorldCup last night to host matches in the 2026 World Cup. An answer should be announced by early May. @KC2026WorldCup ⚽️⚽️⚽️ @KSHB41 — Taylor Hemness (@taylorhemness) February 22, 2022

The city is one of a handful of cities in the U.S. still in the running to host matches of the 2026 World Cup. FIFA officials have conducted several rounds of review and site visits as part of their selection process.

Those officials visited Kansas City last October as part of the review process.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are combining to host the 2026 event, with matches held in each country.

More information about Kansas City’s bid is available online .

—