Kansas City group submits final bid to host 2026 World Cup

Kansas City hopes to be selected as one of 10 U.S. cities to host matches in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s long-running effort to secure a bid to be among the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the final minutes.

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, said the group behind Kansas City’s efforts submitted their final bid to FIFA officials on Monday night.

Nelson told KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness the group expects an answer by early May.

The city is one of a handful of cities in the U.S. still in the running to host matches of the 2026 World Cup. FIFA officials have conducted several rounds of review and site visits as part of their selection process.

Those officials visited Kansas City last October as part of the review process.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are combining to host the 2026 event, with matches held in each country.

More information about Kansas City’s bid is available online.

