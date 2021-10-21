Kansas City welcomes FIFA soccer officials as part of 2026 World Cup bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA World Cup organizers and other top soccer officials visited Kansas City on Thursday as part of an official site visit.

Kansas City is one of 17 U.S. cities bidding to host World Cup matches in 2026, when the world's biggest sporting event will be contested across North America.

Part of the bid process is a site visit, where the officials review venues and training facilities, as well as get a feeling for the city.

Kansas City officials leading the World Cup bid conducted a press conference at noon Thursday in the Power & Light District.

All Kansas City-area sports team owners were also involved.

The city was decked out in blue and adorned with World Cup propaganda to welcome the officials. Area lawmakers also got in on the effort to help bring the event to Kansas City.