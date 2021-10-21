Representatives from FIFA, US Soccer visit KC for World Cup bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday is a big day in Kansas City as roughly two dozen FIFA representatives will be in town for a site visit to see if the city could host 2026 World Cup matches.

Officials will be very busy while in town.

One big item on the to-do list is visiting GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where they want to hold matches. If picked, the field would need to be widened to accommodate FIFA specifications and some of the seats would have to be temporarily removed at the corners of the field.

Guests will also visit the proposed training facility sites: Swope Soccer Village, Children's Mercy Park, Park University's Julian Field and the University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex, where the Chiefs practice.

One of the biggest hurdles for Kansas City's bid is infrastructure.

FIFA requires free public transportation to game day venues. So, the Kansas City Sports Commission and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority have been working around the clock on a plan to move visitors around the city with ease.

"We are working seven days a week right now as we should be, day and night. There are people in the office getting ready for the World Cup," Kathy Nelson, President/CEO of Kansas City Sports Commission said. "I think help everyone realize our city is active and ready to welcome the World Cup."

The group has already visited East Coast cities and is moving their way West.

There is a noon press conference at Power and Light on Thursday where FIFA officials and bid leaders are slated to speak.

Owners of all the sports teams in Kansas City will be in attendance.