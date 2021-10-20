Senators welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup Selection Committee to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roughly two dozen FIFA representatives will visit Kansas City on Thursday as the city continues its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt spoke on the Senate floor to welcome the selection committee Wednesday.

“Senator Moran and I, and our colleagues from Kansas and Missouri, endorse this effort and are glad that the selection team is looking today at what they're going to get if they decide to come to Kansas City,” Blunt said.

Kansas City is one of 17 cities in North America competing to host the event.

The senators also discussed what Kansas City has to offer, including facilities such as Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park and Kansas City International Airport’s upcoming single-terminal .

“Kansas City is well-equipped to support soccer fans from around the globe,” Moran said. “I am confident the entire Kansas City region is ready to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup a resounding success and is excited to add this prestigious tournament to its sporting history.”

Kansas City expects learn the result of its bid by June 2022.

