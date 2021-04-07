INSIDE LOOK: Touring KCI's new single-terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport is celebrating its halfway point, and airport officials invited 41 Action News to tour the progress.

“This is where people will get the first impression of Kansas City,” said Jade Liska, deputy director of aviation for the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The new terminal is larger and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Passengers will be dropped off right in front of the 70 Airline check-in desks. Arrivals and baggage claim will be located underneath.

“We tried to build the flexibility, the opportunities for the what-ifs for the future,” Liska said.

There will be 18 security lanes for all 39 gates. Each gate will feature 110 to 130 seats, which is more than what the current terminals offer.

“If your gate area is full today, it’s a real problem because there’s no other place to go and the terminal bends and it’s hard to have sight-line," Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation, said. "In this type of dual-concourse, you can sit on the other side of the hallway, still have eyes on your departure gate and not miss your flight."

The new terminal will have double the amount of post-security restrooms compared to current terminals. There also will be concessions, including to-go food options and dine-in restaurants, located around the terminal.