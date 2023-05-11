Kansas City Health Department offers free Narcan kits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is offering free Narcan kits, which administer naloxone to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Each kit provided by the health department includes two doses of Narcan nasal spray and a breathing shield. Information on how to handle opioid overdoses is also included.

Naxolone helps restore normal breathing to those who have overdosed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines naxolone as "highly effective" and can save lives, but only if it's administered properly and soon enough to take effect.

Once naxolone is administered, it is important to call 911 as its effects can wear off before the effect of the opioid, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Some states have enacted laws to make naxolone more accessable.

Missouri has a statewide standing order, which gives pharmacists the right to provide naxolone to anyone without a prescription.

Kansas does not have a similar law.