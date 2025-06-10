Kansas City high school students visit China, with focus on culture, not conflict

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traveling is rooted in the language immersion education at Académie Lafayette, a charter school in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Our school teaches us to be what they say, globally-minded," said Silas Bartel, a senior at the school.

Bartel is one of eight high school students heading to China this week.

The group is tri-lingual and putting their language skills to the test in the People's Republic of China.

While the United States and China are political opposites and have a tense relationship, the students are just interested in learning about the country's culture.

"I'm not really scared for any particular reason," said Juliet Follette, a senior. "Just the general nerves of flying across the globe. When I go to China, I am really going to try and focus on the culture and people there, not the government. I'm really just going to be immersed in the culture, not really worrying about politics or anything like that."

The trip was organized by their Mandarin teacher, Xiaolei Xu, a native of China.

Xu's goal is to immerse her students into Chinese culture and experiences.

"Despite what they hear from the TV or social media about what's going on in China or in America, they have the chance to go to China and experience the culture themselves," Xu said. "It’s the warmth. It’s the accepting part of Chinese culture, actually deep down, even though there’s tensions between two countries. But Chinese government, or Chinese people are really deeply welcoming to Westerners or Americans."

Recently, the Trump Administration has threatened to cut Chinese college student's visas.

Xu told KSHB 41 in the school's year of planning, student's applied for 10-day tourist visas.

The Chinese government issued the students 10-year tourist visas.

"I think that's the message, you're welcome to go to China," added Xu. "I experienced having a student visa. I feel sad for those students who have to worry. It's a lot of work to come to America to study."

The Académie Lafayette students are aware of headlines surrounding China and the U.S.

The students are focused on culture, sights, and food this trip, maybe bringing some of the knowledge gained back to Kansas City and share it with others.

"If I first learn what is good about the country and first learn how I admire it, and how everybody really isn’t that different," said Miram Akhtar, another senior. "Then, when I learn about different conflicts, I can see the different perspective with more respect. We’re on the same planet. Conflict doesn’t just have to be that America is the greatest. We can also see that countries are just as wonderful."